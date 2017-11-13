See The Pics!
‘Bachelorette’ Star Emily Maynard Welcomes Baby No. 4
The 'Bach' alum’s hubby documented every moment of her delivery process.
Emily Maynard is officially a proud mommy of four! The former Bachelorette star welcomed her fourth child, her third with husband Tyler Johnson, on Sunday, November 12. The proud papa announced the big news on his Instagram Story, as he shared multiple photos of his wife before and after she gave birth.
