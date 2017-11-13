‘Bachelorette’ Star Emily Maynard Welcomes Baby No. 4

Way too many tacos at lunch. ---Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number 4 to get here! This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world. My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!

