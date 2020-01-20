View this post on Instagram

♥️I took this selfie this time last year right before my 39th Birthday... if someone would have told me the things that would happen last year, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. My life has changed in so many ways in the last 12 months... Life is so crazy and amazing...and then it’s normal and then back to being crazy... I know I’ve been a little mia lately... it’s just the calm before the storm 🌪⚡️🙏🏼 #lastweekinmy30s