According to a Look magazine insider, Emma and Andrew—while technically broken-up—have never really stayed apart from each other. “Emma and Andrew have stayed in touch ever since they split. They really broke up because they were working so hard on their careers. She went through a lot of heartache over their split.”

Sounds like there may be still more love there, especially since Andrew is even going out of his way to help her look for a new place. “Andrew is helping Emma house hunt for a place near him in Hampstead Heath in London. They’re already making plans to hang out," the source revealed.

On top of being future neighbors, the former sweethearts have several mutual friends that keep them in the same circles. The 29-year-old introduced pal Taylor Swift to her The Favourite co-star Joe Alwyn (who’s now Taylor’s beau), and Joe and Andrew are friends as well!

“Even as Emma wanted to cut Andrew out of her life, she probably couldn’t because she has so many of the same close friends. Most people in Emma and Andrew’s worlds think the pair are destined to reunite," the insider continued.

In fact, less than two months ago, OK! reported Emma was bored with Dave and was yearning to reunite with Andrew!