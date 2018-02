“Emma’s totally crushing on Jonah,” said the insider. “They’ve really bonded on the set and are constantly huddled together over their coffees laughing and talking away.”

While the two have known each other for years, the source claims Emma’s the one who would like their relationship to evolve into more than just a platonic friendship.

“They’ve been friends since Superbad and she’d really like to date him now,” said the insider.

Despite being linked to SNL writer, Dave McCary, the source says Emma’s mind is focused on Jonah.

“Her relationship with [Dave] is on the outs and Jonah’s very sweet. He’s not what you’d call sexy but she has weird tastes in men,” said the insider. “He’s got a girlfriend [Erin Galpern] but Emma reckons it can’t be that serious if he’s flirting with Emma.”