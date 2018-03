The actress got the words "Times Up" written in script on her forearm.

The 27-year-old got in the ink in honor of the "Time's Up" movement which unites women against sexual harassment or abuse in the work place.

But fans noticed an embarrassing error in the new tattoo — she's missing an apostrophe in the word "time's!"

Luckily, the tattoo appears to be temporary.

The Harry Potter star wore a Ralph Lauren sleeveless black gown with a gold encrusted neckline for the bash, that put the new ink on full display.

The temporary tattoo got a lot of praise but a lot of backlash for the spelling error. One fan tweeting: "Emma Watson's new tattoo is so beautiful, but the spelling error is really annoying. #TimesU.," Another fan quipped: "Love Emma Watson trying too hard to prove how much of a feminist she is that times up tattoo and missing the apostrophe."