As followers know, Kevin is in the midst of an FBI investigation after having sex with Montia Sabbag and allegedly filming it on her phone, before demanding millions of dollars from him in order to keep his secret. However she denies the claims and says she too is a victim as someone taped the two of them against her will.

In a super funny clip, which Eniko shared, there are five versions of Kevin. There's the author, the mogul, the athlete, the actor and the real Kevin.

They're all on a plane to head on his "Irresponsible Tour" which essentially makes fun of the scandal he found himself in last year when he cheated on his wife.





Shockingly, Eniko takes part in the joke, randomly showing up while Kevin in joking about with his other personalities. "I'm going on tour with you. Ain't going to be no more stupid s—t," she says. "Take the bag and go get the baby!"

Previously, after being faced with claims about extortion, Montiag said during a press conference, "I'm not an extortionist, and I am not a stripper"

She continued, "I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws. I had nothing to do with these recordings. I hired Lisa Bloom to protect my rights. I am truly sorry for any involvement that I had in this."