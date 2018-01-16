Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Share First Pics Of Their Twins!

Enrique shared this adorable pic of him cuddling up to one of the twins on a heart-covered pillow. The tiny tot looked adorably cozy in a striped white and gray onesie, complete with a hoodie just like daddy Enrique’s! Enrique captioned the pic, “My sunshine.”

A half hour later, Anna shared a pic of twin number two! In the heart-melting photo, Anna held twin number two in her hands as she gave the baby a kiss on the cheek. Too cute!

A source previously confirmed to People that Anna was expecting and had a “cute belly.” “A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant, but keeping it very, very undercover,” an insider told the mag.

Anna reportedly gave birth to the twins when the couple celebrated the holidays in Miami. Anna even posted a pic of herself on a boat in Miami harbor at the time, but all the photos strategically left out her baby belly!

Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001 but have never confirmed long-running rumors that they married years ago. Still, Anna regularly sports a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, which is visible in almost all of her Instagram photos.