BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

enrique iglesias anna kournikova twins pics View Gallery
‘My Sunshine’

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Share First Pics Of Their Twins!

January 16, 2018 14:51PM

The singer and former tennis pro welcomed a boy and girl in December.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have finally shared the first pics of their twins! Although Anna reportedly gave birth to a boy and girl, Nicholas and Lucy, in December, the couple did not responds to the rumors at the time. But now, they’re officially confirming the news in their own way — via these adorable Instagram pics! Click through to see the precious first photos of Enrique and Anna’s twins.

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Share First Pics Of Their Twins!

Back to intro
1/6
Enrique shared this adorable pic of him cuddling up to one of the twins on a heart-covered pillow. The tiny tot looked adorably cozy in a striped white and gray onesie, complete with a hoodie just like daddy Enrique’s! Enrique captioned the pic, “My sunshine.”
A half hour later, Anna shared a pic of twin number two! In the heart-melting photo, Anna held twin number two in her hands as she gave the baby a kiss on the cheek. Too cute!
A source previously confirmed to People that Anna was expecting and had a “cute belly.” “A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant, but keeping it very, very undercover,” an insider told the mag.
Anna reportedly gave birth to the twins when the couple celebrated the holidays in Miami. Anna even posted a pic of herself on a boat in Miami harbor at the time, but all the photos strategically left out her baby belly!
Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001 but have never confirmed long-running rumors that they married years ago. Still, Anna regularly sports a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, which is visible in almost all of her Instagram photos.
What do you think of Anna and Enrique’s baby news? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS