Eva Longoria’s ex-husband Tyler Christopher was out celebrating his 47th birthday on Monday, November 11 when he was “booked for public intoxication.” The General Hospital actor wound up spending his birthday night in a jail cell.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Eva Longoria’s ex-husband Tyler Christopher was out celebrating his 47th birthday on Monday, November 11 when he was “booked for public intoxication.” The General Hospital actor wound up spending his birthday night in a jail cell.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!