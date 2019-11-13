Photo credit: shutterstock

Tyler is best known for playing Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for his role as Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Tyler married Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. In October 2009, the actor welcomed his first child, Greysun James Christopher who he shares with his wife and auto racing pit reporter Brienne Pedigo. Tyler is also dad to daughter Boheme Christopher.