Eva Longoria Drops $13.5 Million Dollars On A Home In Beverly Hills!

November 15, 2017 15:06PM

She did a switcheroo & sold her current space in Hollywood for around the same price.

Eva Longoria is gearing up for a big move in California, as the former Desperate Housewives star just dropped some serious money ($13.5 million dollars!) on some new digs in Beverly Hills!  Ever the smart businesswoman, she listed her current spot in the Hollywood area for only $500,000 dollars more.  Make that money!  Click-through to see the lavish space that she’ll soon be calling home. 

It’s a sprawling eight-bed, eleven-bath home in Beverly Hills, where her neighbors include everyone from Lisa Vanderpump and more. 
According to Trulia, the new digs features soaring ceilings, steel custom doors, and oversized windows that contrast with the rich oak flooring.
Not only that, but there is a private office area, a master suite with a private den and bar area, large walk in closets, his and her baths, huge pool and entertainment space, a huge tennis court, and stunning canyon views.  Not bad!
Her current home in the Hollywood Hills isn’t exactly terrible!  For $14 million dollars, you get seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms which is compromised of two different houses.  One is a three-bed, three-bath European villa, and the other is a four-bed, four-bath country house.
Eva does pretty well in the real estate world.  She also has properties in Malibu, California and in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.  Looks like these new digs for her and her husband Jose Baston will work out just fine.
What do you think about Eva’s new digs?  Sound off in the comments! 

