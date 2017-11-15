Serious Business
Eva Longoria Drops $13.5 Million Dollars On A Home In Beverly Hills!
She did a switcheroo & sold her current space in Hollywood for around the same price.
Eva Longoria is gearing up for a big move in California, as the former Desperate Housewives star just dropped some serious money ($13.5 million dollars!) on some new digs in Beverly Hills! Ever the smart businesswoman, she listed her current spot in the Hollywood area for only $500,000 dollars more. Make that money! Click-through to see the lavish space that she’ll soon be calling home.
