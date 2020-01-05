Eva Mendes handled a hater in the most tasteful way. The Hitch actress, 45, clapped back at an Instagram troll who criticized her multi-color patterned dress in the classiest way all while shouting out her celebrity friends.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Eva Mendes handled a hater in the most tasteful way. The Hitch actress, 45, clapped back at an Instagram troll who criticized her multi-color patterned dress in the classiest way all while shouting out her celebrity friends.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!