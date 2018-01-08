REALITY TV
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’

January 8, 2018 16:55PM

From the cast to the hosts to the premiere date, OK!’s got the scoop on the new show.

Who’s ready for The Bachelor Winter Games!? Fans will not have to wait much longer for the highly anticipated four-episode spinoff, as ABC revealed the show’s premiere date on Monday, January 8.

The Bachelor Winter Games will air on February 13th at 8 p.m. ET, just four days after the start of the actual Winter Olympics on February 9. ABC also announced that fan-favorites, Trista and Ryan Sutter, who married after finding love on season 1 of The Bachelorette, will serve as BWG grand marshals.
ESPN SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports reporter Ashley Brewer are also a part of the all-star hosting roster, as they will serve as commentators alongside long-time Bachelor host, Chris Harrison.
And what’s an Olympic Games without an epic performance? ABC additionally revealed that up-and-coming country singer Ruthie Collins is set perform in the series premiere to kick off the opening of the games.
As previously reported, the show will follow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, (“from arch rivals to villains”) as they “go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all — love.” The show will additionally feature international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from at least 12 of the countries that also produce the dating shows. While the full list of participants has not been released yet, click through the remainder of the gallery to see the confirmed cast members.
USA Men

Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20

Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13

Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13

Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12

Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9
USA Women

Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19

Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18

Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17
International Men

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany season 1

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Australia season 2

Jordan, 34, The Bachelor New Zealand season 2

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Canada season 1
International Women

Ally, 24, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Finland season 1

Laura, 29, The Bachelor U.K. season 1

Lily, 21, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Australia season 4

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Japan season 1

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor China season 1

 
Will you be tuning into The Bachelor Winter Games? Sound off in the comments!

