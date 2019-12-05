trending in COUPLES

Fabolous spoke publicly for the first time about the domestic violence incident involving longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children, Emily B on December 4. The rapper and the shoe designer were caught on tape back in March 2018 engaged in a domestic fight. Fabolous addressed the incident on the radio station Hot 97’s program, Ebro in the Morning.

