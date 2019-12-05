trending in COUPLES
- Nikki Bella Details Her First Meeting With Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev's Parents
- Tana Calls Noah Her ‘Girlfriend’ After Revealing She’s In An Open Marriage
- Niall Horan Addresses Selena Gomez Romance Rumors
- Kendra & Joseph Duggar Have Their First Date Night Since Baby Number 2
- Kandi Burruss Slams Todd For Hitting The Club After Birth Of Newborn Daughter
Fabolous spoke publicly for the first time about the domestic violence incident involving longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children, Emily B on December 4. The rapper and the shoe designer were caught on tape back in March 2018 engaged in a domestic fight. Fabolous addressed the incident on the radio station Hot 97’s program, Ebro in the Morning.
View this post on Instagram
Thankful for my family 🙏🏼#HappyThanksgiving
A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on
View this post on Instagram
Loving my Boyz n the Hood T-shirt @fashionnova #classic #ripjohnsingleton
A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!