YIKES!
Farrah Abraham’s Mom SLAMS Her After ‘TMOG’ Firing & She Reveals If She’s Attending The Reunion Without Her Daughter
‘She’s having problems and she needs therapy for it.’
Farrah Abraham was given the boot off of Teen Mom OG, but what does that mean for her mother Debra Danielsen’s future with the show? While the current seventh season marks the fan-favorite’s last time on the series, Debra hopes to be able to say goodbye to her fans at the upcoming TMOG reunion.
