YIKES!

Farrah Abraham’s Mom SLAMS Her After ‘TMOG’ Firing & She Reveals If She’s Attending The Reunion Without Her Daughter

March 2, 2018 9:16AM

‘She’s having problems and she needs therapy for it.’

Farrah Abraham was given the boot off of Teen Mom OG, but what does that mean for her mother Debra Danielsen’s future with the show? While the current seventh season marks the fan-favorite’s last time on the series, Debra hopes to be able to say goodbye to her fans at the upcoming TMOG reunion.

I was told that I wasn’t attending [the reunion] by MTV, [but] I don’t know what’s happening … I will be in New York [at the time the reunion is scheduled to film],” she exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “It’s all up in the air.”
Debra, who has been on the show since it’s beginning, starring on 16 and Pregnant, also said she is “very sad” about having to leave the show. “I love the cast and crew because we’ve been together for 10 years,” she admitted. “It’s personally very hard for me not to be there. It’s very difficult.”
As OK! reader’s know, Farrah was fired from TMOG after of her return to the adult film industry. The show’s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, also credited Farrah’s firing to her cruel treatment of the TMOG film crew.
“I didn’t like her behavior towards production,” Farrah’s mom confessed. “But it’s the same as her behavior towards me. The behavior is not good. It needs to be addressed. She’s having problems and she needs therapy for it. This is her problem area. She needs help.”
Despite having a strained relationship with her daughter, Debra insists that Farrah is “a good person.” “My daughter is a phenomenal person,” she said. “I want her to be well and successful.”
Most recently, Farrah told Us Weekly, MTV is not allowing her to attend the reunion. “My dad won’t attend if I don’t go,” she said. “I can’t speak for my mom.”
