Farrah Abraham Mom Debra Danielsen Claims She Attacked Her Book PP View Gallery
Shocking Details

Farrah’s Mom Debra Danielsen Claims Abraham Attacked HER Before 2010 Assault Arrest

January 26, 2018 11:03AM

The ‘Teen Mom’ grandma tells her side of the story in her explosive new book.

In January 2010, Debra Danielsen was arrested for domestic assault against her daughter, Farrah Abraham. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department report filed at the time, the Teen Mom OG grandma threw a shirt that landed on or near her granddaughter Sophia. When Farrah began yelling at Debra for throwing the shirt, the report claimed that Debra “grabbed [Farrah] by the throat” and “hit her along the side of her head and hit her in the mouth.” However, in her new book, Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim to Catfishing, Debra claims Farrah wasn’t the victim. Instead, Deb claims she was!

Farrah’s Mom Debra Danielsen Claims Abraham Attacked HER Before 2010 Assault Arrest

“Farrah has beat me up, pulled out a large amount of my hair, I had been crying from the pain,” Debra claimed in the book, which was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. “After all of this, she had quietly gone upstairs to call the police and turn me in for hitting her,” Debra continued.
Debra said that when she attempted to break away from Farrah, her wrist “hit [Farrah’s] lip and her tooth cut her lip, so she had one drop of blood on her lip.”
When asked for comment, Farrah denied Debra’s side of the story. “She was found guilty, was put in jail, has it on her record, and had to do social service work, and could not be left alone with my daughter,” Farrah told Radar.
“My mother is mentally unstable, jealous of me and is intimidated by what God has given me to succeed in life,” she continued. “I love her and always wish her the best. I did not press further charges as the police wanted. Mothers should be the one person in this crazy world who they can confide in and celebrate with rather then continually receive cruel behavior.”
Debra also wrote that she found out about Farrah’s 2013 sex tape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom when a reporter from RadarOnline.com contacted her. When Debra asked about the tape, Farrah told her not to “overreact” and to get her “s**t together.”
After Farrah moved out of Debra’s house, Debra claimed that Farrah asked if she could recover from her breast augmentation surgery at Debra’s home. But after the recovery, when Debra dropped Farrah off at the airport, Deb claimed Farrah said, “I appreciate everything you have done for me, but I am done with you.”
“My daughter doesn’t talk to me,” Deb told Radar exclusively. “I haven’t seen Sophia since October 20. It’s sad. I’m shunned. I’m not considered at all. It’s sad and heartbreaking.”
