Farrah’s Mom Debra Danielsen Claims Abraham Attacked HER Before 2010 Assault Arrest

“Farrah has beat me up, pulled out a large amount of my hair, I had been crying from the pain,” Debra claimed in the book, which was exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com . “After all of this, she had quietly gone upstairs to call the police and turn me in for hitting her,” Debra continued.

Debra said that when she attempted to break away from Farrah, her wrist “hit [Farrah’s] lip and her tooth cut her lip, so she had one drop of blood on her lip.”

When asked for comment, Farrah denied Debra’s side of the story. “She was found guilty, was put in jail, has it on her record, and had to do social service work, and could not be left alone with my daughter,” Farrah told Radar.

“My mother is mentally unstable, jealous of me and is intimidated by what God has given me to succeed in life,” she continued. “I love her and always wish her the best. I did not press further charges as the police wanted. Mothers should be the one person in this crazy world who they can confide in and celebrate with rather then continually receive cruel behavior.”

Debra also wrote that she found out about Farrah’s 2013 sex tape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom when a reporter from RadarOnline.com contacted her. When Debra asked about the tape, Farrah told her not to “overreact” and to get her “s**t together.”

After Farrah moved out of Debra’s house, Debra claimed that Farrah asked if she could recover from her breast augmentation surgery at Debra’s home. But after the recovery, when Debra dropped Farrah off at the airport, Deb claimed Farrah said, “I appreciate everything you have done for me, but I am done with you.”

“My daughter doesn’t talk to me,” Deb told Radar exclusively. “I haven’t seen Sophia since October 20. It’s sad. I’m shunned. I’m not considered at all. It’s sad and heartbreaking.”