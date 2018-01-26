Shocking Details
Farrah’s Mom Debra Danielsen Claims Abraham Attacked HER Before 2010 Assault Arrest
The ‘Teen Mom’ grandma tells her side of the story in her explosive new book.
In January 2010, Debra Danielsen was arrested for domestic assault against her daughter, Farrah Abraham. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department report filed at the time, the Teen Mom OG grandma threw a shirt that landed on or near her granddaughter Sophia. When Farrah began yelling at Debra for throwing the shirt, the report claimed that Debra “grabbed [Farrah] by the throat” and “hit her along the side of her head and hit her in the mouth.” However, in her new book, Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim to Catfishing, Debra claims Farrah wasn’t the victim. Instead, Deb claims she was!
