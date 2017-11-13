REALITY TV
Aly Raisman: I Was Sexually Abused By US National Team Doctor Larry Nassar

MTV Cribs

Farrah Abraham Sells Texas Mansion & Loses In Sales — See Inside The STUNNING Home

November 13, 2017 17:00PM

The former 'TMOG' star sold it for over $200,000 less than original asking price.

Farrah Abraham FINALLY sold her Texas home for over $200,000 less than her original asking price years after putting it on the market. See inside the former Teen Mom OG star’s stunning mansion.

The single-family home was built in 2010.
“Gorgeous designer touches in this stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home,” the description on Trulia read.
"The open floor plan allows for fun entertaining! Gourmet kitchen offers energy star stainless steel appliances," it also explained.
"The master suite is on the main level with dual vanities, large soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet," the site wrote.
Adding, "There's also a separate study, which could be used as a home office, private guest bedroom, two additional bedrooms each with full bath, game room, upgrades galore. Sliding doors lead to the outdoor living and private backyard where you can relax in the courtyard or enjoy the view of the sunset from the covered balcony.”
