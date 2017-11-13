Farrah Abraham Sells Texas Mansion & Loses In Sales — See Inside The STUNNING Home

The single-family home was built in 2010.

"The open floor plan allows for fun entertaining! Gourmet kitchen offers energy star stainless steel appliances," it also explained.

"The master suite is on the main level with dual vanities, large soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet," the site wrote.

Adding, "There's also a separate study, which could be used as a home office, private guest bedroom, two additional bedrooms each with full bath, game room, upgrades galore. Sliding doors lead to the outdoor living and private backyard where you can relax in the courtyard or enjoy the view of the sunset from the covered balcony.”

