On last night’s episode, Amber took a pregnancy test on camera and learned that she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. On the episode, her ex-fiancé and first baby daddy, Gary Shirley, read RadarOnline.com’s exclusive story on how Andrew struggled with alcoholism and was hit with two restraining orders. Gary admitted he was still unsure with Amber's new romance.

Gary told his wife Kristina how disappointed he is with Amber finding a new romance shortly after her split from Matt Baier. “She should have taken more time with Leah and focused on her responsibility of being a mother before jumping into a relationship," Gary said. “From day one I’ve been a parent. My issues never came and stopped me from being a dad. I don’t have the option to not be a parent, but you could go off and do what you want to do. There is one person that’s not okay with it and that’s Leah.”

Kristina left fans speechless when she claimed that Leah said to her, “Mommy [Amber] don’t come around because she’s too depressed, but then all of a sudden she brings over Andrew. If she was too depressed to see me why wasn’t she too depressed to find a new man?”

After the scene aired, Farrah took to Twitter to slam her co-star. “AMBER just f**king admit you planned your pregnancy lmao this is so pathetic. F**K TEEN MOM! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support," she wrote.

She then took sides with Gary! “Claps to [Gary]… I was depressed. I was a single parent. You said it straight Gary! Worst mom award Amber," Farrah tweeted.

Before the scene aired, Amber took to her Twitter to slam her first baby daddy and MTV. “I’ve been on this show for 10 years and I’ve been through hell,” Amber wrote. “Apparently my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression!” She then wrote, perhaps sarcastically, “Remember if you’re going through hell make sure you keep it all inside. And people should be able to say whatever they want about you. Especially your ex! Make sure when you’re suicidal that you always have your kid right next to you the whole time! It’s very healthy for them! Idiots.”

She continued, “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s**t about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all. Where would they be? Wait… in a 1-bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before got out and the show came back on! Ignorant!”



Amber gushed over her second baby daddy Andrew writing, "Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living! I'm thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!"