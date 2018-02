For the past 28 years, Roseanne Barr has been ridiculed for her terrible performance of the national anthem, but it didn’t stop her from criticizing the “Glamorous” singer over the weekend. She even went as far to say, “Mine was better.”

Fergie’s own friend Khloe Kardashian took to her Twitter to slam the pop star, writing, “This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?”

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was caught on camera unable to hold in his laughter as he struggled to listen to Fergie’s performance.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel was clearly trying hard to not have a reaction at all to the performance, as he was snapped with a painful smile as Fergie sang.

Comedian Bob Saget also offered his two cents on Fergie, hilariously tweeting, "Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key." BURN.