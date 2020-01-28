FKA twigs and Sheila E. are not on the same page when it comes to their Grammy performance. On Sunday, January 26, both women joined Usher on stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California for a special tribute to the late music icon Prince. Usher, 41, and Sheila E.,62, both sang while FKA twigs, 32, showed off her dance moves on a pole. However, when fans asked the “Holy Terrain” singer why she didn’t sing, she claimed she wasn’t asked to but Sheila E. told a different story.
