Photo credit: MEGA

At the time, Floyd told NecoleBitchie.com, “I been knowing Tiny before T.I. I’ve never slept with her, I never kissed her, never touched her in no inappropriate way. Her friend Shekinah wanted to come to the [May 4th] fight, she brought Tiny with her.” He added, “After that, I guess she put a picture up on Instagram of her at the fight so I guess [he] was feeling some type of way.”