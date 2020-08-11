The stars spilled their secrets on how to avoid amassing massive calorie footprints while enjoying some of the world’s best delicacies.

Maintaining the perfect body is challenging, especially when you eat for a living. However, these celebrities discovered ways to preserve their rocking bodies while indulging their wildest taste buds. The stars spilled their secret on how to avoid amassing a massive calorie footprint while enjoying some of the world’s best dishes.

CHEF MICHEAL CHERNOW’S RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

Scroll down to check out the gallery below.