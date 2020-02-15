Former host of the U.K. reality competition show Love Island, Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment in London after an apparent suicide on Saturday, February 15, according to The Sun. She was 40.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Former host of the U.K. reality competition show Love Island, Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment in London after an apparent suicide on Saturday, February 15, according to The Sun. She was 40.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!