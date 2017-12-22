NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Shameful

Former Miss America Mallory Hagan Speaks Out Amid Organization's Sexist Scandal

December 22, 2017 11:39AM

CEO Sam Haskell laughed at former winners and degraded the 28-year-old in emails.

The Miss America Organization is in the midst of a major scandal after leaked emails revealed the CEO of the annual beauty pageant, Sam Haskell, laughed at former winners being called “cunts” while also body shaming 2013 winner Mallory Hagan for gaining weight after earning the title.

Former Miss America Mallory Hagan Speaks Out Amid Organization's Sexist Scandal

Back to intro
1/6
The emails, obtained by Huffington Post, even went into Mallory’s sex life. Sam told Lewis Friedman, the lead writer of the Miss America Telecast, that a female friend at a party told him Mallory “seduced her son.” Sam said he told her that her son “needs to have a blood test because we lost count of the number of men she slept with at 25.”
In the same email chain, Lewis asked, “ps. Are we four the only ones not to have fu**** Mallory?” Sam then responded, “It appears we are the only ones.”
Mallory, 28, has responded to hearing about the emails, and said on Friday in a video on Twitter she hopes them surfacing “will bring light to the type of behavior that’s been in leadership of the Miss America Organization.”
“Having someone bully you, belittle you, demean you, degrade you in any way is not OK, no matter what,” Mallory continued.
See Mallory's video here.
What are your thoughts on Sam and Lewis' comments? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES
Kris Jenner Drops A Whopping 9.9 Million On A New Mansion! Take A Peek Inside
NEWS