Former Miss America Mallory Hagan Speaks Out Amid Organization's Sexist Scandal

The emails, obtained by Huffington Post, even went into Mallory’s sex life. Sam told Lewis Friedman, the lead writer of the Miss America Telecast, that a female friend at a party told him Mallory “seduced her son.” Sam said he told her that her son “needs to have a blood test because we lost count of the number of men she slept with at 25.”

In the same email chain, Lewis asked, “ps. Are we four the only ones not to have fu**** Mallory?” Sam then responded, “It appears we are the only ones.”

Mallory, 28, has responded to hearing about the emails, and said on Friday in a video on Twitter she hopes them surfacing “will bring light to the type of behavior that’s been in leadership of the Miss America Organization.”

“Having someone bully you, belittle you, demean you, degrade you in any way is not OK, no matter what,” Mallory continued.

See Mallory's video here.