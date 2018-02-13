REALITY TV
Blossoming Love

Who Is He? Four Revelations About Stassi Schroeder's New Boyfriend!

February 13, 2018 10:47AM

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star opens about him on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Love is definitely in the air for Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, as she shyly revealed that she’s in a new relationship on last night’s Watch What Happens Live! Who is the new suitor in her life, and which of her costars introduced him to her? Here are four revelations about the style and reality star’s new man. 

Stassi is definitely on the rebound after experiencing a devastating breakup with her ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, who dumped her back in August after they were together 4 years. 
On last night’s Watch What Happens Live, a viewer called in to ask her about the state of her love life, to which she coyly revealed, “I am in a relationship now.” Host Andy Cohen simply said, “Wow!” after the big reveal.
Here’s what is known about Stassi’s new man. She’s known him for almost a year now, as they were introduced in May by her Vanderpump Rules costars Katie Maloney and Kristen Doutes
The length of their relationship is unknown as of now, even after Andy asked if they had been dating for more than two months now.
Although she has dated coworkers at Sur in the past (Jax Taylor for example), her current beau does not work at the Lisa Vanderpump-owned establishment. 
Whoever the guy is, Stassi looks very happy, as she exclaimed “I’m really bashful right now,” when discussing her new relationship. Will we see him appear on an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules?
Who do you think Stassi’s new man is? Sound off in the comments! 

