Photo credit: Courtesy of Britt McHenry's Instagram

“MRI tomorrow for neck and brain. I never had this one before, pretty nervous,” she wrote. On Tuesday, February 25, she followed up with an update. “ I had good and bad news today ,” she wrote. “[I’m] overwhelmed by the support by friends and strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. [It’s] just another thing to take on. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”