Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Private Battle With Addiction, Celebrates 2 Years Sober

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” Frances wrote beneath this boomerang video of her standing in front of a rainbow while on vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”

Frances admitted that it was “an interesting decision” to share her sobriety on such “a public forum” as Instagram. “The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately,” she wrote. “But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”

“I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different,” Frances explained, calling her sobriety “an everyday battle.”

While she called “self destruction and toxic consumption…a lot easier to adhere to,” she also said her decision to become "present" was “the best decision I have ever made.” “How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls,” Frances wrote.

“So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly,” she continued.

“As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me,” she said, before signing off with, “Peace, love, empathy.”