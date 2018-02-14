HEALTH
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

frances bean cobain addiction two years sober pic pp View Gallery
'An Everyday Battle'

Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Private Battle With Addiction, Celebrates 2 Years Sober

February 14, 2018 12:21PM

'Life does get better,' Courtney Love's daughter wrote on Instagram.

Frances Bean Cobain took to Instagram to reveal some very private news about herself on Tuesday. In a lengthy post, the 25-year-old daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain shared that she was celebrating her “2nd sober birthday.” Although Frances never addressed rumors of substance abuse issues or sobriety before, she didn’t hold back when finally revealing her secret battle — and triumphant road to recovery — on Tuesday. Click through to see her emotional post.

Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Private Battle With Addiction, Celebrates 2 Years Sober

Back to intro
1/7
“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” Frances wrote beneath this boomerang video of her standing in front of a rainbow while on vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”
Frances admitted that it was “an interesting decision” to share her sobriety on such “a public forum” as Instagram. “The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately,” she wrote. “But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”
“I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different,” Frances explained, calling her sobriety “an everyday battle.”
While she called “self destruction and toxic consumption…a lot easier to adhere to,” she also said her decision to become "present" was “the best decision I have ever made.” “How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls,” Frances wrote.
“So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, empathy, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, peace and the myriad of other messy emotions I feel constantly,” she continued.
“As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me,” she said, before signing off with, “Peace, love, empathy.”
What do you think of Frances’ post? Are you surprised she kept her sobriety a secret until now? Sound off in the comments below.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in HEALTH

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS