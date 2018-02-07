Fredrick Eklund Says He’s ‘So In Love’ With His New Twins After Suffering Two Miscarriages

The 40-year-old reality TV star admitted that his life has certainly gotten busier, but he wouldn’t change any of it. He confessed, “Twins are double the work, but double the joy!”

Fredrik revealed that he is more than up for the challenge because he’s something he’s wanted for so long: “Even when I was young, I always saw myself with my own family and having many kids.”

But the road hasn’t been easy for the Swedish-born star and his husband of five years, painter Derek Kaplan, who’ve suffered two miscarriages in the past via surrogate—the first in 2015. For Fredrick, the loss was almost unbearable. “I’m used to being able to pick myself up. But this time I just couldn’t. I was a mess,” he revealed.

The couple tried again with the same surrogate one year late, and again she miscarried. “I felt helpless,” Fredrik said. “The more I reached for it, the less I seemed to be able to get there. I built an entire career by going after what I want, but I couldn’t control this.”

But after the tragedy, the two decided to get a fresh start with a new surrogate—who carried their twins to full term. Knowing that he would definitely become a father gave him a sense of fear in the middle of his joy, however, as he said “I got a little bit scared. I read all the baby books, started changing diapers on dolls. I even went to Twiniversity. It’s like going to college to learn about having kids.”

Since the birth of his twins a part on November 28, Fredrik has been in a better place. “So many years and so many difficulties getting here. It’s more than I could have ever wanted.”