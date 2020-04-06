Lucy Boynton is definitely having a moment. In fact, you can say that she is the newest “It” girl, as she has both the acting chops and style that are turning heads in Hollywood. Lucy was born in New York and raised in London with her parents, who are travel editors, before a talent scout spotted her in a drama class. She found success on the big screen when she was just 12-years-old, appearing in Miss Potter as a young Beatrix Potter.

She has since appeared in movies like Sing Street, Copperhead and Murder on the Orient Express. Her biggest role to date, Bohemian Rhapsody, earned her plenty of accolades — and allowed her to meet her boyfriend, Rami Malek. Lucy’s star is showing no sign of slowing down as she is starring in the new Netflix series, The Politician.

Take a stroll through Lucy’s career and stylish red carpet moments in our gallery to see all the ways that Lucy Boynton is having a major moment!