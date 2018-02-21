NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Big Problem

‘Frozen’ Scandal! Producer Thomas Schumacher Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment

February 21, 2018 14:43PM

Allegations against him include inappropriate comments and openly lewd remarks.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Thomas Schumacher, a major force in the Disney world and a key player in the production of the upcoming Broadway adaptation of the hit movie Frozen, has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate language.  Click through for all the details. 

‘Frozen’ Scandal! Producer Thomas Schumacher Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Back to intro
1/7
Thomas is a very powerful figure in the theater world, as he is the current president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions as well as the president of The Broadway League. His success in the theatrical division at Disney has helped produce some of their biggest Broadway smashes including The Lion King and Aladdin.
Allegations against him, according to The Wall Street Journal, included harassment, inappropriate comments and compliments, as well as openly lewd remarks. One particular employee spoke on record about this, named Bruce Williams. He said that he complained about Thomas’ ongoing harassment although Disney responded by saying they have no record of this. 
However a former employee, Jane Buchanan, did complain about his alleged inappropriate language, but that situation culminated in her being terminated from the company with severance pay and a non-disclosure agreement.
Disney, The Broadway League, DTP (Disney Theatrical Productions) and Schumacher did not respond to immediate requests regarding the claims.  
It’s unclear, as of now, what Disney, DTP or The Broadway League will do in this situation. Last year, however, Disney swiftly dealt with allegations against John Lasseter, a big behind-the-scenes name at their Pixar division, as he took an immediate six-month leave of absence in their wake.
 As of now, the stage adaptation of Frozen remains on track to begin previews on Broadway this Thursday. Story developing…
What are your thoughts on these latest sexual harassment allegations? Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS