Photo credit: Shutterstock





According to the Atlanta native, Eliza allegedly talked about Future in social media interviews. He also claimed that the information Eliza has revealed “constitute a shameful and outrageous invasion” of his rights to privacy. Future maintained that Eliza had no regard for human dignity and “cares only about increasing her popularity in an attempt to rise to fame and gain the economic proceeds on the basis of her private sexual consensual relationship” with him. Eliza has respond to the lawsuit.



