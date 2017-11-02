COUPLES
'It's A Good Time' — Gabrielle Union Tells All On Sex Life With Dwyane Wade

November 2, 2017 15:42PM

The actress also has quite the nickname for the NBA star.

Gabrielle Union is an open book these days, literally, after becoming a New York Times bestselling author for her book “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” which goes into depth about her personal life-changing moments. So it’s no surprise that she had no problem telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live all about her sex life with husband Dwyane Wade, and even revealed the bizarre nickname she has for him!

We don't know where this name came from, and probably are better off not knowing, but Gabrielle, 45, admitted she affectionately calls Dwyane "Poopy!"

And when it comes to the bedroom, Gabrielle says it all depends on Dwyane’s basketball schedule. The NBA player was recently drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and she said during the on-season, “You’ve got to space that out between games.”

But during off-season, it’s an entirely different scenario. “It’s a nice time. It’s a good time, “ the actress noted, adding that she is the one who is most likely to take Dwyane to the bedroom.

As for their romance, Gabrielle said it's "yummy, mysterious, and honest." The two wed in 2014, after first dating in 2009. They briefly split in 2013, but rekindled their romance after a few months.

Though in Hollywood it seems like it's the men who are running to get a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows, it was Gabrielle who insisted on their assets being protected, she previously told talk show host Arsenio Hall, though Dwyane of course is very rich.

"For this marriage, the biggest difference between this and the last marriage will be a prenup, at my insistence," the 41-year-old star told Arsenio. "When you have your own stuff, you don't need to worry about anybody else's stuff… The reality is, I've never seen Dwyane balance a check book, so I got to protect my stuff." What are your thoughts on her revelations? Let us know in the comments section.

