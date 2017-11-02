'It's A Good Time' — Gabrielle Union Tells All On Sex Life With Dwyane Wade
The actress also has quite the nickname for the NBA star.
Gabrielle Union is an open book these days, literally, after becoming a New York Times bestselling author for her book “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” which goes into depth about her personal life-changing moments. So it’s no surprise that she had no problem telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live all about her sex life with husband Dwyane Wade, and even revealed the bizarre nickname she has for him!
