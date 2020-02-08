trending in REALITY TV
- Vicki Posts Cryptic Quote Following 'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Exit
- Kandi Burruss & Her Family Take A Trip To 'The Happiest Place On Earth'
- 'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Issues Thinly Veiled Threat To Shannon Beador
- Captain Lee Walks Off Set During ‘Below Deck’ Reunion Amid Cast Feud
- 'RHONJ' Stars Melissa Gorga Admits She & Husband Joe Never Liked Joe Giudice
Garcelle Beauvais is one of the two newest cast members to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Sutton Stracke in the upcoming season. The actress recently got candid about what it’s like to be the first black star of the long running Bravo series.
View this post on Instagram
@livitalytours #Ferrariexperience @lisarinna @theprettymess @deniserichards
A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on
View this post on Instagram
Behind every smile may be a hidden lie 😂 @lisarinna @doritkemsley
A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on
View this post on Instagram
Thx @kimkardashian for my @skims who’s tried it?
A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on
View this post on Instagram
Long lasting friendship ❤️ @cynthiabailey10 beautiful soul
A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Garcelle Beauvais
- Lisa Rinna
Sound off in the comments below!