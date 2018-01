Talk about convenient! The legendary Hollywood hunk recently recalled sitting right inside his house as his future wife just walked through his door.

In an interview with David Letterman on his new show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, George said "A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course!'"

It just so happened that the day Amal and George met was also the same time that his parents were in town, and she took pictures of them. The future couple ended up talking for hours later. “We stayed up all night talking,” he shared.

His agent then looked up Amal and was really excited about the 56-year-old meeting her. So much so that he told him, “I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry.”

They exchanged email addresses because apparently Amal had taken some pictures of George’s parents, and they started writing each other continuously after that. But he wasn’t convinced yet that there was anything between them. “I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought we were buddies.”

Their constant exchange made it clear to the Oceans 11 actor that there was something more between them. “Over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends.”

Obviously they turned out to be a real match as they later married and had their now 7-month-old twins Ella and Alexander!