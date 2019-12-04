Celebrities have the best trainers and nutritionists at their beck and call, so it is no surprise that the results are very dramatic when they decide to get in shape. From Chris Pratt to Zac Efron and even Shawn Mendes, these celebrity men have transformed their bodies from average to absolutely amazing. In short, they got swole. What’s their secret?

There are some celebrity men, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Joe Manganiello, who were basically born with washboard abs and muscular shoulders, but most men have to put in some insane workouts and implement strict diets to get these type of results. The end result of these grueling workouts is absolutely worth it — as is the case of stars like Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa, who saw their careers absolutely skyrocket as their muscles grew.

Ready to have your mind blown? Check out these before and after pictures of 12 celebrity men who got seriously swole!