"She was very much loved," Elton told ITV of Diana. "I loved her because she did so much for AIDs and she was a great friend to me."

He added, "We had our fallings-out but we reconciled at the end." The two weren't speaking after Diana pulled out of charity event Elton had planned. They later reconciled at their mutual friend Gianni's funeral in July 1997, just weeks before Diana's own death in August 1997.

"It was extraordinary that Gianni Versace was murdered then Diana rang me and we reconciled then, six weeks later she's dead," he said. "It was an extraordinary and mesmerizing summer. I just couldn't believe what was going on."

Prince Harry is currently engaged to Meghan Markle. The 70-year-old singer added that Diana "would be proud of her boys."

"She was just loved by people because she had that great ability, that her son, Prince Harry, has inherited, where she could walk into a room and make people feel at ease," Elton continued.