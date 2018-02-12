NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Over It!

Gigi Hadid Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Disease After Facing Weight Criticism

February 12, 2018 10:15AM

The 22-year-old supermodel is standing up for herself.

Gigi Hadid is over the body criticism! Back in 2016 the model revealed she’s suffering Hashimoto’s disease, and understandably doesn’t appreciate those making comments about her shape. The disease is a thyroid condition which can lead to “tiredness, weight gain and dry skin.”

Gigi Hadid Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Disease After Facing Weight Criticism

Back to intro
1/6
“For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” the 22-year-old wrote on social media.

Gigi continued, “Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.”
Prior to becoming one of the most coveted supermodels, Gigi was an avid soccer player, which caused her to put on weight.
"I had like crazy muscles and I [ate] like a man - more than the man that I eat like now, like a bigger man - and it was crazy but at the time I didn't care what my body looked like."
She continued, "I just wanted to be the best volleyball player I could be so it didn't really matter to me." Of course, after becoming a model her body has changed, though Gigi may be more of a stunner now!
What are your thoughts on Gigi's shocking admission? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS