Gigi Hadid Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Disease After Facing Weight Criticism

“For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” the 22-year-old wrote on social media.





Gigi continued, “Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.”

Prior to becoming one of the most coveted supermodels, Gigi was an avid soccer player, which caused her to put on weight.

"I had like crazy muscles and I [ate] like a man - more than the man that I eat like now, like a bigger man - and it was crazy but at the time I didn't care what my body looked like."

She continued, "I just wanted to be the best volleyball player I could be so it didn't really matter to me." Of course, after becoming a model her body has changed, though Gigi may be more of a stunner now!