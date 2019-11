Photo credit: Shutterstock

"The backlash was devastating to say the least. The Black community was the only community I looked to growing up. We didn’t have that many Latino shows, so the Black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-Black is saying that I’m anti-family. If anything, the Black community is my community. When I speak about Latino advocacy, people think I’m only talking about people who are my skin color, but little do they know that I’m very aware of what my culture is. I know my intention. The last thing I’d want to do is put two underrepresented groups against each other," she attempted to explain.