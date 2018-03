She looked effortlessly chic and amazing in her nude-toned, one-shoulder gown from Georges Chakra Couture that had pink and white cascading floral arrangements and a long train.

As beautiful as that looked on her, it was missing one major thing: her wedding ring! So what was the reason for her not wearing it to the major ceremony?

PEOPLE in a statement about the Turns out, it was all in the name of fashion. "Giuliana is wearing a 10-carat cushion cut exceptional diamond ring by Forevermark,” the jewelry brand toldin a statement about the gorgeous sparkler on her left-hand middle finger.

Because it was so big, her wedding ring was unable to be included in Giuliana’s overall look. It would simply not fit with the Forevermark ring that was already accessorized on the middle finger.

Her wedding ring is still pretty extravagant, 4-carat cushion cut engagement diamond, so it looks like the one she wore for The Oscars simply out-blinged her original!

She also made the decision not to wear her ring or wedding band to last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, so perhaps this is a trend we will see with Giuliana moving forward?