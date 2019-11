Photo credit: Carin Baer/Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jane’s character on Glee appeared in the show twice in flashbacks. The first time, in an extended director’s cut of the pilot, and then again in the series finale, which aired in 2009 and 2015, respectively. However, her presence was felt throughout the series, as a photo of her was on display in the choir room. A plaque underneath her photo read, “By its very definition, Glee is about opening yourself up to joy.” Lillian helped inspire Matthew Morrison’s character to take over the glee club at the fictitious McKinley High.