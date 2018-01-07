Hollywood 'Blackout'
Here’s Why Everyone Is Wearing Black To The 2018 Golden Globes
Eva Longoria, Rashida Jones, and more are using the color to make a statement.
Don’t expect to see much color on the Golden Globes red carpet tonight. In a show of solidarity, dozens of actresses (and actors) have agreed to wear black to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights of the year. But why? Click through to find out why everyone from Eva Longoria to Rashida Jones is wearing black to this year’s show.
