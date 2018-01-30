‘It Was Painful’
Gordon Ramsay Admits He Lost Over 50 Pounds To Save His Marriage
The celebrity chef said his wife Tana ‘was not impressed with the way I was.’
Gordon Ramsay has lost over 50 pounds, and the celebrity chef says there’s one person to thank for the massive weight loss, his wife Tana! The Kitchen Nightmares host credits an honest conversation with Tana for kicking him into high gear to take care of himself — or risk losing her forever.
