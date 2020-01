Photo credit: Shutterstock

The academy announced on Thursday that Deborah would be leaving the institution after the allegation reports surfaced. "In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the academy said in a statement. “The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.”