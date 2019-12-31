Photo credit: Granger Smith Instagram

“The year I cried every day for six months straight,” Amber continued. “The year we ministered to hundreds about grief and hope. The year we vowed to not let anything tear our family apart. The year we promised to find meaning and not reasons. The year Granger and I became closer than ever before. The year my eyes were truly opened to what is important. The year we’ve never felt more love from our community. The year I found out that joy and grief can coexist.”