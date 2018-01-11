Vindication
Finally! Gretchen Rossi Wins $523K Judgement After Years-Long Defamation Case
A man claiming to be her ex alleged she cheated on her dying fiancé with him.
Great news for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, who was just awarded roughly $523,000 in damages in a years-long defamation case against a man who alleged she was cheating on her dying fiancé with him many years ago. Click through for all the details.
