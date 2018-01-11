Finally! Gretchen Rossi Wins $523K Judgement After Years-Long Defamation Case

The Blast, the former reality star is on her way to being According to, the former reality star is on her way to being half a million dollars richer after a judge ruled in her favor in a defamation suit that has been going on since the new decade began.

She sued Jay Photoglou, a man who claimed to be her ex-boyfriend, all the way back in 2010 after he alleged that she cheated on her dying fiancé (Jeff Beitzel) with him. Jeff and Gretchen’s relationship was a big topic of conversation amongst the fellow RHOC ladies during her initial season on the show.

Gretchen also claimed that Jay threatened her and stole her personal property, which included nude photos that he released online. The jury in the original case awarded Gretchen $523,250 in damages, but Jay filed for bankruptcy in 2012 as an attempt to have the judgment discharged as part of his case.

The judge ultimately sided with Gretchen after years of her and Jay in bankruptcy court. She demanded that the judgment not be discharged as she pointed out that the debt was caused due to “willful and malicious injury” to another person and thus the debt should not be allowed to be wiped clean. Looks like she got what she wanted.

Page Six. “She is thankful the courts recognized the type of individual he is and provided justice. Even Photoglou’s attempt at filing [for] bankruptcy to avoid paying the $523,000 judgment Rossi has against him didn’t work.” “Gretchen is glad this case with Jay Photoglou is behind her,” her rep told . “She is thankful the courts recognized the type of individual he is and provided justice. Even Photoglou’s attempt at filing [for] bankruptcy to avoid paying the $523,000 judgment Rossi has against him didn’t work.”

“The BK Courts have ruled in Rossi’s favor on all counts which included stalking and threats,” her rep added. “She can now begin collecting on Photoglou whose debt to Rossi with interest is now above $800,000.”