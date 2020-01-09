Grimes is expecting her first child! The indie singer told fans on January 8 that she’s “knocked up.” Although she didn’t reveal who the child’s father is, many suspect it’s her boyfriend Elon Musk.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Grimes is expecting her first child! The indie singer told fans on January 8 that she’s “knocked up.” Although she didn’t reveal who the child’s father is, many suspect it’s her boyfriend Elon Musk.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!