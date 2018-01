OK! reported just a few weeks ago that the couple was engaged , though the music stars have yet to confirm their nuptials.

Still, these recent pics of Gwen and Blake strolling on a beach in Mexico with friends including fellow musician Luke Bryan look like they could have been on their honeymoon.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer showed off her tight and toned tummy in a strappy white bikini top, which she paired with a fringed beige cover-up and black crocheted skirt, as she held a drink in her hand.

Meanwhile, her bae looked as happy as could be as he walked alongside her in shorts and a button-up top. He also cradled what looked to be a tropical drink in his hand. Good times!

Their squad sure seemed excited to hang with the couple as well, as they kissed each other on the cheeks and laughed together.