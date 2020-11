Dressed to impress, indeed! Gwyneth Paltrow, Keke Palmer, Kirsten Dunst, Lupita Nyong’o and Halsey are just a handful of hotties who glammed up in ruffled gowns on the red carpet.

These ladies constantly define fashion trends with their fierce ensembles.

CHARLIZE THERON, LAIS RIBEIRO & CYNTHIA ERIVO ROCK SEXY THIGH-HIGH SLITS — PICS

Scroll through the gallery below to check out their stunning looks.