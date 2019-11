Photo credit: INSTARImages

“It's a silly idea because there is no clear way to determine what your leanest livable weight is,” he continued. “It is therefore nigh-on impossible to find a target to stick to. People should not be afraid of food, and 'diet' should not have become such a loaded term. Goop is part of the reason that people have become afraid of eating. We need to love our food, just eat less of it.”