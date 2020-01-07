Don’t expect to see Gwyneth Paltrow in any more films. The Shakespeare In Love star revealed that she is done with acting. Gwyneth, 47, now is more focused on her lifestyle brand, Goop, which she founded over 10 years ago.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Don’t expect to see Gwyneth Paltrow in any more films. The Shakespeare In Love star revealed that she is done with acting. Gwyneth, 47, now is more focused on her lifestyle brand, Goop, which she founded over 10 years ago.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!