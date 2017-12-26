STYLE
Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Pink Bikini While Poolside On Christmas Eve!

December 26, 2017 10:51AM

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' beauty has been sporting some sexy ensembles recently.

Hailee Steinfeld has had quite the amazing 2017, scoring a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in The Edge of Seventeen and the latest and final installment of Pitch Perfect.  With her being so busy as of late, she decided to take a nice vacation to Hawaii with her parents over the holidays, where the singer/actress looked super hot in nothing but a pink bikini!

Hailee has been showing off her amazing assets much more lately, especially in this sexy red dress she rocked at her 21st birthday celebration last week.
She recently took a much needed break in Hawaii with her family members for the holidays, where Hailee was seen heading poolside in a polka-dotted dress of sorts.
That dress quickly went off, where Hailee revealed her amazing body in a teeny pink bikini as she lounged comfortably.
She clearly doesn't want to have any tan lines, as Hailee switched positions out of the shade and into the sun to catch some major rays.
Tanning wasn't the only thing on the brain for Hailee, as she looked to be super hungry while perusing the very plentiful menu.
She must have been feeling how she looked that day, as she took this super sexy shot of herself and posted it to her Instagram with the caption, "Merry Christmas Eve My Loves!"
