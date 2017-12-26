Holiday Hottie
Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Pink Bikini While Poolside On Christmas Eve!
The 'Pitch Perfect 3' beauty has been sporting some sexy ensembles recently.
Hailee Steinfeld has had quite the amazing 2017, scoring a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in The Edge of Seventeen and the latest and final installment of Pitch Perfect. With her being so busy as of late, she decided to take a nice vacation to Hawaii with her parents over the holidays, where the singer/actress looked super hot in nothing but a pink bikini!
