Hailee Steinfeld Reveals She Played A Major Role In Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship

February 1, 2018

See how the singer urged the 'Game Of Thrones' star to 'go for it.'

by

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently got engaged, and you’re not going to believe who played matchmaker for the famous couple! It was none other than Hailee Steinfeld! The singer sat down with Nova 96.9 on Wednesday, where she dished on her major role in their relationship and how she urged the Game Of Thrones star to “go for it!” Click through our gallery to see what Hailee said.

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals She Played A Major Role In Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship

Hailee chatted with radio host Smallzy on Wednesday where she revealed that she played a major role in Joe and Sophie's relationship.
The singer worked with Jonas and his group, DNCE, when they collaborated on their 2015 song "Rock Bottom." She also considers the Game of Thrones star a close friend so the "Love Myself" singer definitely played cupid for this perfect pair.
"I mean, I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So, tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" Steinfeld said.
The "Cake By The Ocean" singer and Sophie announced their engagement in October after dating for almost a year.
"I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged," the 21-year-old added. "And yeah, I'm, like, freaking out about it!"
